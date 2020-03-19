ArtsBuild Announces Artist Emergency Fund

ArtsBuild has established an Artist Emergency Fund to help self-employed artists of all arts disciplines in Hamilton County recover from lost income due to the cancellation of a specific scheduled gig or opportunity (such as a commission, performance, contract, etc.) due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 precautionary measures

. Artists can request up to $500 to compensate for work that was scheduled and lost. At this time, the fund is not available to compensate for potential future gigs or loss of business.

Funding requests should be related to gigs that have been permanently cancelled since March 13, 2020, not just postponed.

Artists may apply for lost income due to any cancelled gigs, including weddings and private events, etc.

The fund is limited to artists residing in Hamilton County, TN.

At this time, artists are only able to apply one time. ArtsBuild will review all applications as able and will fulfill requests in the order they are received.

To apply, complete the application including all uploads by Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. of the week you are applying. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. If you are approved for a grant, your check will be mailed to you on Friday afternoon of the week you applied. You will not be able to pick up checks in person. Please go to ArtsBuild.com where you will find the link to apply to the Artist Emergency Fund.

Strung Like a Horse will be offering a free live stream quarantine and charity concert broadcasting from Songbirds on Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m. All donations to the event above and beyond the cost of the show will be given to ArtsBuild for the Artist Emergency Fund. More details about the band and the event can be found on Facebook.

You can also make a tax-deductible donation directly to ArtsBuild for the Artist Emergency Fund. The Artist Emergency Fund is supported by Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, and Footprint Foundation.