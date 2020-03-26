Austin Hatcher Foundation Offers Telemedicine To Families In Need

Austin Hatcher Foundation offers telemedicine and health services to families in need

Despite the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer’s Education Advancement Center being temporarily closed to aid in the prevention of COVID-19, foundation staff are still offering selected services through telemedicine and health services. The foundation will monitor the situation and plans to reopen to families and visitors on April 13.

Telemedicine is the practice of medicine using technology to deliver health care and services at a distance. Using telecommunications, the Austin Hatcher Foundation is able to support patients with virtual health, medical, and educational recommendations and services for families in need.

“We’re currently living in a historic and uncertain situation right now,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation President, Amy Jo Osborn, “but we are thankful for technology and the ability to provide our patients with the services and treatment they need.”

The Austin Hatcher Foundation offers many services and resources to families with children who have pediatric cancer, many of whom are at high risk during the pandemic caused by COVID-19. To help families adjust to this new lifestyle, they are offering online psycho-social services such as occupational therapy, mental health counseling, and more.

Psycho-social services focus on restoring the emotional, educational, and social development of a child and their family after a pediatric cancer diagnosis. During this time of self-quarantine, children and families may experience an increased amount of stress, and the foundation will continue to provide their no-cost services to help families continue to function and thrive on a daily basis.

“We would like families to continue to feel supported during this time in our community, so our staff is still working around the clock to make sure our patients have everything they need to feel comfortable,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation Licensed Clinical Social Worker Catie Whiting. “Our doors may be closed, but we hope anyone in need of service doesn’t hesitate to call us.”

Families faced with pediatric cancer and associated non-medical issues are invited to contact the foundation’s Licensed Clinical Social Worker directly at (423) 243-3247.