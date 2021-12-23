AAA Activates "Tow To Go" For Christmas And New Year's Eve

AAA is once again offering Tow to Go during the final week of the holiday season, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The service is provided from 6p.m. Friday, December 24th – 6a.m. Monday, January 3rd

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods, there were more drunk driving related fatalities (210) than during any other holiday period that year across the U.S.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the those you share the road with,” said AAA's Stephanie Milani. “AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Regionally, Tow to Go service areas include Tennessee and Georgia. The phone number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO (855) 286-9246

Tow To Go Guidelines

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating. In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.