AAA Activates 'Tow To Go' For Thanksgiving

AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Tow to Go is available Wednesday, November 24 through Monday, November 29. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.

“AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program for Thanksgiving,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee public affairs director, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As millions of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend, AAA reminds drivers to never to get behind the wheel intoxicated and to use Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Since 1998, AAA Two to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. AAA reminds motorists to take steps ahead of time to avoid driving impaired.

AAA predicts nearly 1.24 million Tennesseans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, there were 10,142 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drivers impaired by alcohol. Of those fatalities 417 were during the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s never safe to drive impaired, so please be sure to plan ahead.

Tow to Go Service Areas

FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte) and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25th

Days/Times Tow to Go is Provided:

6:00PM Wednesday 11/24/2021 TO 6:00AM Monday 11/29/2021