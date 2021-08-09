After A Recent Uptick, Gas Prices Fall Back Slightly In Chattanooga

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.61/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.44/g, a difference of $1.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g today. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02/g higher than a year ago.

"Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don't see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I'm hopeful that in the next few weeks, we'll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn't get too excited yet - larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 9, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 9, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 9, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 9, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

August 9, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 9, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 9, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 9, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

August 9, 2012: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

August 9, 2011: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.87/g, unchanged from last week's $2.87/g.

Tennessee- $2.85/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.

Huntsville- $2.80/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.