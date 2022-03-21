As Oil Prices Drop, Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Just Over Ten Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 67.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.39/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.59/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23/g today. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.37/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it's not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 21, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 21, 2020: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

March 21, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

March 21, 2018: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

March 21, 2017: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 21, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 21, 2015: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 21, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 21, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 21, 2012: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.11/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.17/g.

Tennessee- $4.03/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.11/g.

Huntsville- $4.01/g, down 9.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.11/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.