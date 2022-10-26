Be Smart, Be Safe, Be Seen This Halloween And Watch Carefully When On The Road

As trick-or-treaters gear up for a weekend of spooky fun, AAA is offering tips to keep everyone safe.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

“Since Halloween falls on a Monday, it’s likely that festivities could start as early as the end of the week and continue through the weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians all weekend long, slow down in neighborhoods, and avoid distractions and impairment behind the wheel to help keep everyone safe.”

AAA recommends the following tips for drivers this weekend:

Remain seated and buckled. Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled at all times, even when parked on the side of the road.

Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled at all times, even when parked on the side of the road. Designate a navigator. If you need to check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the road, pull over or delegate those tasks to a passenger.

If you need to check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the road, pull over or delegate those tasks to a passenger. If you are driving, focus on driving. Even going just a few miles over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood greatly increases the dangers for cyclists and pedestrians sharing the road.

Even going just a few miles over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood greatly increases the dangers for cyclists and pedestrians sharing the road. Keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters. Pedestrians can be very unpredictable, especially children. Be on the lookout for children’s shoes or costumes under vehicles to make sure they are not crossing the street between parked cars in neighborhoods.

AAA Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips