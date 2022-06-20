Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Back Eight Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.47/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 21.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.74/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $4.15/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of 84.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.15/g while the highest was $5.59/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/g today. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

June 20, 2021: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 20, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 20, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 20, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

June 20, 2017: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 20, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 20, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 20, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 20, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

June 20, 2012: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.57/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.59/g.

Tennessee- $4.58/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.64/g.

Huntsville- $4.54/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.58/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.