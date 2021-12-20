Local Gas Prices Fall For The Sixth Week In A Row, Dropping Another 3.4 Cents

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.91/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Gas prices in Chattanooga are 14.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.04/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.67/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.62/g while the highest is $3.79/g, a difference of $1.17/g.

"For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall. The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013. Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we'll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over. There's a rising likelihood that we won't see gas prices rising for the rest of the year- with one caveat- gas prices in the Great Lakes states have plummeted by 30 to 50 cents in some areas, and stations in those areas may raise prices slightly should oil prices slow their decline. Aside from those areas, declines at the pump are likely to continue as we close out 2021."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today. The national average is down 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.09/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 20, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 20, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 20, 2018: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

December 20, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 20, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 20, 2015: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

December 20, 2014: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 20, 2013: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 20, 2012: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 20, 2011: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.00/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.

Tennessee- $2.98/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Huntsville- $2.98/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03/g.

