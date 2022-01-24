Chattanooga Gas Prices Hold Just About Steady In Spite Of Unsettled Markets

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 3.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.78/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.67/g while the highest was $3.50/g, a difference of 83.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g today. The national average is up 3.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations. With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, I don't expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

January 24, 2021: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

January 24, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 24, 2019: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

January 24, 2018: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

January 24, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

January 24, 2016: $1.55/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)

January 24, 2015: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 24, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 24, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 24, 2012: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.04/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.

Tennessee- $3.01/g, unchanged from last week's $3.01/g.

Huntsville- $2.99/g, up 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.