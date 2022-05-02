Chattanooga Gas Prices Remain Relatively Stable Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.18/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.54/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.18/g while the highest was $4.63/g, a difference of $1.45/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g today. The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

May 2, 2021: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 2, 2020: $1.44/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)

May 2, 2019: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

May 2, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 2, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 2, 2016: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 2, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

May 2, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 2, 2013: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

May 2, 2012: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.96/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.92/g.

Tennessee- $3.89/g, up 6.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/g.

Huntsville- $3.82/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.81/g.

