Chattanooga Gas Prices Spike Just Over 17 Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.35/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.58/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.58/g while the highest was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.21/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31/g today. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.36/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium. While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel's surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

May 9, 2021: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)

May 9, 2020: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

May 9, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

May 9, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 9, 2017: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 9, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

May 9, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

May 9, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

May 9, 2013: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 9, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.12/g, up 16.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.96/g.

Tennessee- $4.07/g, up 18.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.89/g.

Huntsville- $4.00/g, up 18.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/g.

