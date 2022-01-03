Chattanooga Gas Prices Tick Up A Bit Over The Holiday Weekend

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.93/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.69/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.59/g while the highest is $3.99/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today. The national average is down 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.03/g higher than a year ago.

"After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we've seen things stabilize. Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn't been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"In addition, Great Lakes states were expected to see a price hike last week, but the hike hasn't happened just yet, leading me to believe it will occur in short order this week and send the national average higher. For the rest of the nation, with oil near $76 per barrel, we will likely see gas price decreases replaced by minor price increases."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

January 3, 2021: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 3, 2020: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 3, 2019: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

January 3, 2018: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 3, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

January 3, 2016: $1.68/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 3, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

January 3, 2014: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 3, 2013: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 3, 2012: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.98/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.

Tennessee- $2.97/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

Huntsville- $2.96/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.