Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Introduces Canossa Fall Rally To Benefit Neuroscience Research

The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars.

The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the Concours d’Elegance in West Village on Sunday. Information on purchasing tickets and other details may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com.

The world-class Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga is limited to 35 cars and will travel approximately 300 miles through the scenic Tennessee and Georgia countrysides. The entry fee of $3100 per car for driver and co-driver includes a welcome cocktail reception and private chef-prepared dinner with entertainment, lunches, discounted rates at selected hotels, an expert guest relations team, and other luxury amenities. Sunday's Concours d'Elegance will also include a separate class for the Fall Rally participants.

More detailed information and registration for the Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga are available at canossa.com/rally/canossa-fall-rally-chattanooga/. Fall Rally participants are invited to register their cars for a specific Rally Category with a chance to win a trophy.

The rally is a joint venture between Canossa Events and the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. Canossa Events will donate $250 per entry to support neuroscience research through the CHI Memorial and NeuroScience Innovation Foundation. Entrants may also donate an additional $1.00 per mile, for as many miles as they choose, to increase their support.

“This is going to be a fabulous event,” said Byron DeFoor, founder of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. “It gives car owners a wonderful opportunity to enjoy their cars on twisting and undulating roads, rolling hills, driving past dramatic rock formations and waterfalls. It will also benefit a great cause close to our hearts.

“First-class dining will enhance the experience while participants enjoy the historic sites of Tennessee and Georgia. I recently traveled to Tuscany in Italy to enjoy a spectacular rally. Canossa Events will bring an Italian flair to Chattanooga to make this an experience to be remembered for a lifetime."

“We are excited to support Byron and his dedicated team with this amazing cause and moving our traditional ‘Fall Rally’ from New England to the South this year. The backyards of Chattanooga offer a perfect playground for our passionate car collectors,” said Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO, Canossa.

REGISTRATION FOR EVENTS:

Registration is open for the three featured events scheduled for the 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.

The Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga will be conducted on Thursday, October 13, and Friday, October 14, and will start both days at 8:30 a.m. from the Westin Hotel Chattanooga. Registration is open at canossa.com/rally/canossa-fall-rally-chattanooga/ .

. The Concours d'Elegance is scheduled for Sunday, October 16. Concours cars will be available for viewing on the streets of the West Village from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Applications to enter cars are available at chattanoogamotorcar.com/concours-delegance/ .

Applications to enter the racing events at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, which begin on Thursday, October 13, for practice sessions, and continue on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, for qualifying and racing events, are available at svra.com/events/chattanooga-motorcar-festival/.

Details on each event may be found at www.chattanoogamotorcar.com.