Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to Feature Outstanding Collection Of Rare Ferraris

The 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will feature a collection of important vintage Ferraris in the Gathering of the Greats – Ferrari Edition. Many of the rare Ferraris have seldom been seen in a public display.

The Italian sports and race car company, Ferrari S.p.A., built its first Ferrari branded car in 1947, and will celebrate its 75th Anniversary in 2022. In advance of the Anniversary, the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is presenting a world-class assortment of iconic Ferrari GT and race cars, curated to wow spectators at the 2021 event.

Ferrari of Atlanta joins the Festival this year as the Official Ferrari Dealership of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. “We are so excited to partner with the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival for the first time this year, and plan on showcasing some of our newest, most revolutionary Prancing Horses and race cars that are rarely seen up close. We look forward to sharing our passion and enthusiasm with everyone involved in this fantastic event, and we will be counting down the days until October,” says Will Campbell, General Manager of Ferrari of Atlanta.

Ferrari Festival host Steve Ahlgrim notes, “It’s difficult to underestimate the influence Ferrari has had on the automobile world. The Gathering’s display will allow spectators to see examples of famous Ferraris that they will talk about the rest of their lives.”

The 14-car Ferrari display will include such historic greats as a 1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa, a 1954 Ferrari 250 Monza, a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4S NART Spider, and a 1985 288 GTO. Here are short descriptions of some of the Ferraris expected to be showcased at the Festival:

1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa

This is where it begins. The 166s were some of the first Ferraris built. The 166 in the Gathering is the very first Ferrari race car imported to the United States. (Revs Institute photo)

1954 Ferrari 250 Monza

This 100-point scoring 250 Monza defines the golden era of Ferraris. It is a purpose-built Ferrari race car that regularly competed in European Sports Car races. (Mecum Auctions photo)

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4S NART Spider

Take one look at the 12-cylinder-powered convertible, and you’ll know why the 275 GTB/4S NART Spider is one of the most valuable cars in the world. Only 10 were built so this might be one's only chance to see one in person. (The Rare Wheels Collection photo)

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

One of the most beautiful Ferraris ever, the 288 GTO ushered in the era of Ferrari Supercars. A lightweight composite body mixed with twin-turbo power produced speed and handling only found in race cars before the 288 was produced. (Ferrari S.p.A. photo)

“The Inaugural Chattanooga Motorcar Festival was held in 2019. The pandemic canceled the 2020 Festival, which has given us time to plan a really super show for 2021,” says Alexis Bogo, event advisor.

The 2021 Festival’s feature events include the elegant cars of the Concours d’Elegance, two editions of the scenic and challenging West Village Road Rallye, and vintage race cars competing in the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend.

The Festival specializes in fun for both children and adults, offering games, simulators, Automobilia, Car Club gatherings, special displays, celebrities, special guests, panel discussions, and much more. “There will be entertainment available for all from the time the gates open each day,” added Bogo.

Additional information may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com.

Tickets are available at chattanaoogamotorcar.com/tickets

VIP tickets are available at chattanoogamotorcar.com/VIPtickets