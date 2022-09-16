Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Present "V8's In The Village" And Great Race Ride-Along

This year’s wide range of family-friendly activities at the Third Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on October 14-16 in Tennessee’s Scenic City will include a celebration of American "V8’s in the Village" in West Village.

Also added to the festivities will be rides on the streets of downtown Chattanooga in vintage cars, many of which have competed in the Great Race.

"V8’s in the Village" is a joint effort from Chattanooga-based company Coker Tire, and its sister company Paragon Corvette Reproductions. Another company under the Coker umbrella is the Great Race, the world’s premier time/speed/endurance rally for vintage vehicles, so providing the Great Race Ride-Along was a natural fit for the Festival.

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Coker Tire's 'V8’s in the Village' at this year’s Chattanooga Motorcar Festival,” said Festival founder Byron DeFoor. “These special American muscle cars and Corvettes will be on display Saturday and I know car lovers will enjoy checking them out. Plus, getting a ride in a vintage car that has competed in the Great Race is just one of the many exciting activities that families and fans can enjoy at this year's Festival.”

“We’re excited to be a part of this prestigious event here in our hometown, by paying tribute to American V8 power and giving back to the community," said Coker Tire President and CEO Mike Kealey. “Our company is dedicated to keeping old cars on the road and encouraging enthusiasts to get out and enjoy this hobby, so the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is a perfect fit for us.”

"V8’s in the Village" presented by Coker Tire and Paragon Corvette takes place on Saturday, October 15, from 8am to 2pm EST. A hand-picked selection of 100 classic American V8 vehicles will park in special areas. The selected participants of "V8’s in the Village" receive free passes to the three-day Festival, including spectator access to the Mecum Auctions event, the Pace Grand Prix, activities in the West Village area, and spectator access to Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance event. Participants of "V8’s in the Village" also receive a limited-edition T-shirt and discounts on Coker Tire and Paragon products.

The Great Race Ride-Along will also take place on Saturday, from 9am to 3pm EST. With a selection of cars to represent nearly every decade of classic cars, this is a great experience for folks who have always wanted to ride in an old car. Rides start and end at Peets Coffee Drive Thru at the corner of M.L. King Boulevard and Pine Street in Chattanooga and make a short loop around the Southside of the city. Rides are free with the purchase of a Chattanooga Motorcar Festival ticket.

In addition to orchestrating these great additions to the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, Coker Tire has committed to donating five percent of its sales from October 10 through October 17 to the Fifty Plus Foundation, Inc. Funds raised during the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival go to the Neuroscience Center at CHI Memorial and the Neuroscience Innovation Foundation.

Registration is open for the featured events scheduled for the 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.

The Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga will be conducted on Thursday, October 13, and Friday, October 14, and will start both days at 8:30 a.m. from the Westin Hotel Chattanooga. Registration is open at canossa.com/rally/canossa-fall-rally-chattanooga/ .

The Concours d'Elegance is scheduled for Sunday, October 16. Concours cars will be available for viewing on the streets of the West Village from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Applications to enter cars are available at chattanoogamotorcar.com/concours-delegance/ .

Applications to enter the racing events at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, which begin on Thursday, October 13, for practice sessions, and continue on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, for qualifying and racing events, are available at svra.com/events/chattanooga-motorcar-festival/.

Information on Mecum Chattanooga 2022 may be found at mecum.com/auctions/chattanooga-2022/.

Details on each event may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com.

VIP tickets are now available at showclix.com/event/chattanooga-motorcar-festival