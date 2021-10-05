Gas Prices Fall Just Over Three Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 96.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.65/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.58/g while the highest is $3.45/g, a difference of 87.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.18/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

"We've seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we're not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

October 4, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 4, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 4, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 4, 2017: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

October 4, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 4, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 4, 2014: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 4, 2013: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 4, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

October 4, 2011: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.93/g, up 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.

Tennessee- $2.85/g, unchanged from last week's $2.86/g.

Huntsville- $2.83/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.