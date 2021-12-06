Gas Prices Continue Steady Decline, Falling Another Four Cents In The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.98/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 14.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.77/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 72.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.19/g while the highest is $3.69/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g today. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.19/g higher than a year ago.

"The downturn in average gas prices continued to gain momentum last week as oil prices remained at a hefty discount. This is largely due to continued anxiety over the omicron variant and because some countries have begun issuing lockdowns, keeping motorists in some countries from consuming as much fuel," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"While the Great Lakes region, the fastest to see prices respond to market fluctuations, is seeing hefty monthly declines approaching 30 cents per gallon, much of the rest of the country is lagging behind. But, we will see precipitous declines in the next week or two as stations continue to sell through higher priced inventory before slowly lowering their prices. It's not impossible given the conditions that price wars, where stations lower their price significantly, could emerge as stations now have considerable room to lower prices."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 6, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 6, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

December 6, 2018: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 6, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 6, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

December 6, 2015: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

December 6, 2014: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

December 6, 2013: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 6, 2012: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

December 6, 2011: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.05/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

Tennessee- $3.04/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.07/g.

Huntsville- $3.07/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.