Gas Prices Continue To Fall Ahead Of Holidays; Close To Highest Ever On Christmas

Santa came early this year, delivering lower gas prices just in time for Christmas with the national average price of gasoline down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving, according to GasBuddy.

The national average on Christmas is projected to decline from today’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon. Just a penny away from 2013’s Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record, there remains a chance prices in 2021 could still land just above the previous Christmas record.

While the drop in prices is good news, prices remain relatively high, increasing 45% from 2020’s $2.25 per gallon. Prices at the pump are expected to continue to fall into the New Year, providing some much needed relief to drivers in 2022.

“We got a Christmas gift that few should complain about: falling gas prices at a time of year when millions of Americans are spending their hard earned dollars on gifts for their loved ones. The last thing they should have to worry about is expensive gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While we might scrape by a razor under 2013’s tally of $3.25/gal on Christmas, the good news is prices should continue to moderate heading into the last moments of 2021. As for what’s coming in 2022, GasBuddy plans to release its annual Fuel Outlook in the days ahead so motorists can plan for the coming year.”

