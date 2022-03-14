Gas Prices Hold Steady In Chattanooga Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 82.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.49/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.65/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32/g today. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we've experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 14, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 14, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

March 14, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 14, 2018: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 14, 2017: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 14, 2016: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

March 14, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 14, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 14, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

March 14, 2012: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $4.17/g, unchanged from last week's $4.17/g.

Tennessee- $4.11/g, unchanged from last week's $4.11/g.

Huntsville- $4.11/g, unchanged from last week's $4.11/g.

