Gas Prices Rise Just Over Eight Cents A Gallon Locally In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 14.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.23/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.46/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.12/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.46/g while the highest was $5.00/g, a difference of $1.54/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11/g today. The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.24/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia's energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens - something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation's SPR continues to drain and Russia's war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

April 25, 2021: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 25, 2020: $1.49/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 25, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 25, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

April 25, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 25, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 25, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

April 25, 2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

April 25, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

April 25, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.92/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.97/g.

Tennessee- $3.82/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.

Huntsville- $3.81/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.82/g.

