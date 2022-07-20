HCSO Enters Tennessee Highway Safety Offices’ 2nd Annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is hosting their 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge and as part of this event, they are hosting the 2nd Annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest for Tennessee.

The Best Looking Cruiser Contest allows all law enforcement agencies in Tennessee to submit a photograph of their patrol unit for vote. Last year, the HCSO won the 1st annual state-wide Best Looking Cruiser Contest and we hope to retain our title once again with this year’s submission below and the public’s support.

For over 200 years, the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office have served this county and this year’s submission not only recognizes our own storied history, but pays homage to our county’s rich railroad heritage.

In recognition of this, Chief Deputy Austin Garrett commissioned this year’s submission in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) to photographically honor our local railroad history by incorporating the mighty Southern Railway 4501 locomotive.

Built in 1911 by the Baldwin Locomotive Works, this 2-8-2 Mikado engine was sold to the Southern Railway where she would later operate in East Tennessee, Central Kentucky, and southern Indiana. She was purchased and donated to the TVRM in 1964 where she has remained a meticulously maintained and cherished piece of railroad history. Weighing in at over 272,000 pounds, she is the last remaining Southern Railway Mikado engine in operation today in the United States.

To learn more about the historic 4501, please visit: .tvrail.com/equipment/southern-4501/.

“When people think of Chattanooga, many still remember the famous Glen Miller song, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, which brings to mind the golden age of rail travel and commerce in the United States. Our submission this year celebrates our county’s railroad heritage and a bygone era when mighty steam engines roared through the countryside forever linking our nation together rail by rail. This year’s submission continues my vision for submitting photos that incorporates our community’s history,” stated Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.

Voting concludes on Wednesday, August 3rd. This photo contest is open to the public and in order to vote, please visit the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s website at tntrafficsafety.org/cruiser-voting-2022 and follow the instructions. Each voter will be required to select their top three choices and enter an email.

Please help us retain our title for Best Looking Cruiser in Tennessee and vote for our patrol unit!