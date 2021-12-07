Know Before You Stow: Safety Tips For Transporting Christmas Trees

If you plan to purchase a real Christmas tree this holiday season, The Pulse and AAA urges you to have a plan to get it home safely.

“Nothing will make you say ‘bah humbug’ faster than losing the tree you just bought on the drive home,” says AAA's Stephanie Milani. “If not properly secured, a tree can damage your vehicle or worse, fly off and become a danger to other drivers. Before you buy your tree, please make sure to research the proper way to transport it, or ask a professional to secure it for you.”

In a previous AAA study, nearly one in five real Christmas tree buyers reported having a tree fall off or out of their vehicle when trying to get it home. Additionally, 44% of Americans admit to transporting a tree using unsafe methods:

20% will tie the tree to the roof of their vehicle without using a roof rack

24% plan to place the tree in the bed of their pickup truck unsecured

The Cost of Christmas Tree Mishaps

Road debris - which could include objects like improperly secured Christmas trees that fly off cars, landing on the road or on other cars - caused more than 200,000 crashes from 2011-2014 resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

Vehicle damage that results from an improperly secured Christmas tree, such as scratched paint, torn door seals, and distorted window frames, could cost up to $1,500 to repair

Tips to Safely Transport Your Tree

It’s best to transport the tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack, but a pickup truck, SUV, van or minivan can work just as well.