Local Gas Prices Fall Another Ten Cents Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 64.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.13/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.05/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.07/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.82/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 15, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

August 15, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 15, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 15, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 15, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 15, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 15, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

August 15, 2014: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

August 15, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 15, 2012: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.67/g, down 12.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.80/g.

Tennessee- $3.48/g, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.58/g.

Huntsville- $3.56/g, down 13.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69/g.

