Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Back A Bit Even While Oil Prices Rise

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.78/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.70/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of 89.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 93.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

January 17, 2021: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

January 17, 2020: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2019: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 17, 2018: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 17, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 17, 2016: $1.61/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

January 17, 2015: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 17, 2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 17, 2012: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.02/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.

Tennessee- $3.00/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Huntsville- $2.95/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.