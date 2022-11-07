Local Gas Prices Fall Nearly 10 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.82/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of 67.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.82/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.17/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week. The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I'm optimistic the situation will improve."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 7, 2021: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g) November 7, 2020: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g) November 7, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g) November 7, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g) November 7, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g) November 7, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g) November 7, 2015: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g) November 7, 2014: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g) November 7, 2013: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g) November 7, 2012: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.27/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32/g.

Tennessee- $3.25/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.

Huntsville- $3.28/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.