Partial Ramp Closures On I-24 East And I-75 To Begin This Weekend

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must begin final paving operations on the interstate ramps.

This work will take place over two weekends. Beginning Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. EDT through Monday, August 2, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EDT, crews are scheduled to pave the ramp from I-24 East to I-75 North (Knoxville) and the ramp from I-24 East to I-75 South (Atlanta). In addition, if time allows, contract crews will perform final paving operations on the ramp from I-75 South to I-24 West.

One lane will always remain open on each ramp during these paving operations.

Also, to facilitate these partial ramp closures, I-24 East will be reduced to one lane beginning at the Moore Road overpass.

These partial closures and lane reductions will create congestion throughout the project limits. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The second weekend of ramp paving operations is tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 6, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. EDT through Monday, August 9, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EDT.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I‑75/I‑24 interchange modification design-build project slated for completion in late summer 2021. To get more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and "Know Before You Go!" by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.