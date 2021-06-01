Prices At The Pump Rise Slightly Over The Holiday Weekend

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.76/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 15.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.09/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.44/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.39/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.06/g higher than a year ago.

"With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"Through Sunday, U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday both setting new Covid records for gasoline consumption for their respective day of week, according to GasBuddy data. While gasoline demand continues to recover, oil production has only slowly started gaining momentum after a very challenging 2020 forced oil companies to take several steps backward as prices and demand plummeted last year. While oil production is now moving in the right direction, we're in catch up mode to searing hot gasoline demand, and the imbalance has pushed prices up notably. For now, there's little chance of a backslide in gas prices, but a larger chance that this summer could boast near-record gasoline demand as Americans hit the road, but remain mostly stuck to the U.S. due to overseas travel challenges that persist."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

June 1, 2020: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

June 1, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

June 1, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

June 1, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 1, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 1, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

June 1, 2014: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 1, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

June 1, 2012: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

June 1, 2011: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: