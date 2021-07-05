Public Invited To Attend "CHATT EN ROUTE" Transit Design Challenge

From bus stops to neighborhood corridors to the whole transit system, how can we improve the everyday experience of Chattanoogans en route?

Two local multidisciplinary design teams have been asked to address this question by developing fresh concepts for bus stops in Chattanooga through a new design challenge: CHATT EN ROUTE.

CHATT EN ROUTE challenges the Chattanooga community to reimagine transit stops as state-of-the-art placemaking hubs. Let’s collaboratively redesign bus stops as inviting, informative, and safe spaces that render the experience of riding the bus as pleasant and dignified — a desirable option, even.

In doing so, a more functional transit system enhances accessibility, mobility, and health for all Chattanoogans, residents and visitors alike.At this public presentation and transit celebration, both teams will share their designs. The Chattanooga Design Studio staff will facilitate a community conversation about the intersection of transit and public space design.

The public is invited to join the Chattanooga Design Studio and their partners, CARTA and The Enterprise Center, for this public presentation at Waterhouse Pavilion on Thursday, July 8 from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET. This event is free and open to the public.

WHAT: CHATT EN ROUTE COMMUNITY DESIGN CHALLENGE PUBLIC PRESENTATION

WHERE: Waterhouse Pavilion

WHEN: Thursday, July 8, 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

RSVP: eventbrite.com/e/chatt-en-route-transit-stop-design-challenge-presentations-tickets-156896883803

MORE INFORMATION: chatten-route.org