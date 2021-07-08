TDOT Opens New Access Ramp, Makes Further Concrete Repairs On I-75

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will open a new ramp for access to I-75 North and I-24 West from the Welcome Center and Northbound U.S 41/Ringgold Road.

At 7:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 9, 2021, exiting Welcome Center traffic will follow the new ramp alignment to the split where motorists will be presented with an option to exit left for I-24 West or continue straight to merge onto I-75 North. Overhead signs will facilitate these new movements.

At 7:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 9, 2021, traffic will enter the new ramp alignment from Northbound U.S. 41/Ringgold Road and merge with Welcome Center traffic. Motorists will continue along the new ramp alignment to the split and be presented with an option to exit left for I-24 West or continue straight to merge onto I-75 North. Overhead signs will facilitate these new movements.

Be aware that GPS guidance systems for these new ramp movements may not yet be updated. Please follow overhead signs, traffic control devices and temporary message boards.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

TDOT crews will also be making concrete repairs to portions of I-75 in both directions near mile marker 8.5 in Hamilton County. This work will require multiple lane closures beginning Thursday, July 8, 2021. The lane closure schedule for these repairs is as follows:

Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. EDT on I-75 North near mile marker 8.5, traffic will be reduced to a single lane (outside, lane 4) for concrete repairs. Crews will remove several broken concrete slabs and replace them with an asphalt patch. The ramp from I-75 North to Volkswagen Drive/Apison Pike (SR-317) will remain open to traffic. Traffic on I-75 South will not be affected by this work.

Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. EDT on I-75 in both directions near mile marker 8.5, traffic will be reduced to two lanes for crews to repair, level, and pave bridge approaches. Work on I-75 North will be performed in the morning and work on I-75 South will be performed in the afternoon. While performing repairs on I-75 North, the exit ramp to Volkswagen Drive/Apison Pike (SR-317) be closed to traffic for approximately three hours so that paving can be placed.

Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention to changing traffic conditions in these work zones.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I‑75/I‑24 interchange modification design-build project slated for completion in late summer 2021. To get more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

