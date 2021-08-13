TDOT To Conduct Weekend Closure of US-27 South Ramp To I-24 West

As part of the project to improve the Interstate 24 Interchanges at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will close the US-27 South ramp to I‑24 West beginning Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT through Monday, August 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT to complete the installation of a second storm drainpipe under I-24.

Traffic will detour as follows:

Exit US-27 South using the Broad Street exit ramp

Turn right onto West 20th Street

Turn right onto Williams Street

Make a final right turn onto the I-24 West on-ramp

In addition, I-24 West will be reduced to a single lane at mile marker 178 to perform this installation. This ramp closure and lane reduction will create congestion. Drivers should expect delays.

The contractor will fully re-open the ramp and the right lane of I-24 West at mile marker 178 as soon as work is completed. This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

This work is being done as part of the project underway to improve the I-24 interchanges at SR-2 (Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street) in Chattanooga. Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for the nearly $32-million project. The 1.6-mile project will replace the loops and ramps that serve as exits and entrances of I-24 East and U.S. 27 to Broad Street, Williams Street and Market Street with a new one-way ramp and frontage road. The project is scheduled for completion on or before August 31, 2023.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.