TDOT Weekend Construction Events Could Cause Some Delays With Local Travel

TDOT contract crews will perform concrete repairs on portions of I-75 South near mile marker 8.0 in Hamilton County.

Beginning Friday at 8:00 PM EDT through Monday at 6:00 AM EDT, the two right lanes on I-75 South will be closed. One lane of the on-ramp to I-75 South from Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive) will also be closed. The two left lanes on I‑75 South will remain open through the weekend at this location.

While this work takes place, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck-mounted attenuator with a message board will be on site to assist with traffic control and information. Drivers are urged to obey the signage and pay close attention to changing conditions in the work zone.

This concrete repair work is being done as part of a statewide on-call concrete repair contract. This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

As part of the project to improve the Interstate 24 Interchanges at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will also close the US-27 South ramp to I‑24 West beginning Friday at 9:00 PM EDT through Monday, at 6:00 AM EDT to complete the installation of a new storm drain pipe under I-24.

Traffic will detour as follows:

Exit US-27 South using the Broad Street exit ramp

Turn right onto West 20th Street

Turn right onto Williams Street

Make a final right turn onto the I-24 West on-ramp

The contractor will fully re-open the ramp as soon as work is completed. This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

This work is being done as part of the project underway to improve the I-24 interchanges at SR-2 (Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street) in Chattanooga. Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for the nearly $32-million project. The 1.6-mile project will replace the loops and ramps that serve as exits and entrances of I-24 East and U.S. 27 to Broad Street, Williams Street and Market Street with a new one-way ramp and frontage road. The project is scheduled for completion on or before August 31, 2023.

This project was one of 962 critical transportation projects included in the 2017 IMPROVE Act legislation. For additional information on this project, please visit the project website at: www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-interchanges-at-broad-market.

