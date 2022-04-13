Tennessee Highway Safety Office Launches “Slow Down Tennessee” On Friday

On Friday, April 15, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will join public safety partners statewide to launch Slow Down Tennessee.

From April 15 – 29, participating agencies will help increase awareness and enforcement to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee.

“The purpose of the ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign is to address a variety of speed-related issues,” said Director Buddy Lewis of the THSO. “All we ask of the motoring public is to be considerate of other roadway users and obey the traffic laws, so everyone can make it home safely.”

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), from 2020 to 2022, there were over 28,000 traffic crashes in Tennessee related to speeding, racing, reckless driving, or aggressive driving. Click here to view TITAN’s crash data dashboard.

This campaign includes funding provided by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Ford Driving Skills for Life, and AAA – The Auto Club Group. These funds were used to help the THSO’s Reduce TN Crashes program create signage for teens and public citizens to display at high schools and throughout local neighborhoods.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, and speeding is often a significant factor,” said Executive Director Jonathan Adkins of the GHSA. “We must remain steadfast in our commitment to combat traffic fatalities and equip teens with the skills they need to be safe drivers.”

Teens can request Slow Down mascot signs here: www.reducetncrashes.org/activities/slow-down-signs-your-school. Citizens can request Slow Down Tennessee yard signs by visiting a nearby AAA office. Visit this link to find a local AAA office: www.AAA.com/locations. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will display these yard signs at welcome centers statewide to remind visitors and travelers to slow down. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will utilize the digital highway message boards to relay the same message.

“Our traffic safety research consistently reveals a strong ‘do as I say, not as I do’ attitude towards risky driving behaviors – including speeding,” said Tennessee Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers know speeding is dangerous, yet they continue to do it. We’re encouraging Tennesseans to stop by their local AAA office to pick up yard signage to display in their local neighborhoods to serve as a reminder for passing motorists to slow down and drive safely.”

The public is encouraged to participate on social media by using #SlowDownTN to help spread awareness. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and local law enforcement statewide will increase saturation patrols, conduct high visibility enforcement, and utilize other tactics to curb speeding drivers.

“The THP is combatting a drastic escalation in speeding that has led directly to an increase in traffic fatalities,” said Colonel Matt Perry of the THP. “We are asking all drivers to join us in slowing down Tennessee. If you witness dangerous driving behavior, dial *THP (*847) to alert the nearest THP District Headquarters to respond.”

For more information and supporting materials, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/speeding.