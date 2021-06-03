The 100 Deadliest Days For Teen Drivers Have Begun

Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and unfortunately a dangerous time of year for young drivers. Nationwide, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occurs during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days” - a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“Now that the CDC has lifted many pandemic restrictions, young adults are eager to reconnect with friends, which means young inexperienced drivers will spend more time on the roads,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This increases the chances that they’re involved in a crash, and for every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16-17 years old) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”

100 Deadliest Days Statistics From 2010 - 2019

Nationwide

Each year an average of 2,081 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes; 636 of those (30%) occurred during the 100 deadliest days

More than 7,038 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2010 to 2019.

That’s more than seven people a day each summer compared to the rest of the year (six people/day).

Tennessee

An average of 18 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes during this time.

On average, 69 people are killed in teen driver-related crashes every year; 19 of those occur during the 100 deadliest days.

190 people were killed in teen driver-related crashes during the past 10 summers.

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens ages 16-19. In fact, six teens are killed each day in crashes that are entirely preventable. Per miles driven, teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be killed in a crash. Even the best and brightest teens have increased risk of being involved in a deadly crash.

“Teens lack the experience, skills and maturity of a seasoned driver, which contribute to an increase in the chance that there will be a deadly outcome, not just for the teen driver, but also for any passenger as well as others on the road,” Cooper continued. “So we all have a vested interest in ensuring that teens are safe behind the wheel.”

Risky Habits for Teen Drivers

Understanding the risks and knowing the facts will prepare both you and your teen for the road ahead:

Driving with passengers. Teen drivers’ crash risks multiply when they have teen passengers. Set limits and enforce them.

Driving at night. Night driving is more dangerous due to limited visibility, fatigue, and impaired drivers on the road. This is especially a risky time for teens. Limit the time your novice driver spends behind the wheel at night.

Not wearing a safety belt. Wearing a safety belt greatly reduces the risk of being hurt or killed in a crash. Make a rule: everyone buckles up for every trip.

Speeding. Speed is a leading factor in crashes for teens and adults. Teens need to follow posted speed limit and parents should set a good example and strong rules.

Distracted driving. Teen passengers are the biggest distraction to teen drivers, but cell phones come in second. Many teens admit to interacting with their phone and in-car infotainment systems while behind the wheel despite clear dangers. Make a family rule covering these and other distractions that everyone abides by.

Drowsy driving. Teens have a hard time getting enough sleep and often struggle with drowsiness. Drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving, and teens have the highest risk. Ensure everyone who is behind the wheel has gotten enough sleep.

Impaired driving. Driving impaired from alcohol and other drugs puts everyone at risk. Enforce strict zero tolerance rules with your teen and be a good role model.

AAA Advice for Parents:

Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.

Teach by example, and minimize risky behavior when you drive.

Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

that sets family rules for teen drivers. Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.

Enroll your teen in both online and in-person driving courses.

Free Slow Down Tennessee Yard Signs Available

To support safe driving in communities across the state this summer, free Slow Down Tennessee yard signs are available at AAA branches while supplies last.

Visit your local AAA branch Monday – Friday from 9-5 to get yours. (Limit 2 signs per person)

Find your branch here: aaa.com/branches