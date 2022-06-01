The 100 Deadliest Days For Teen Drivers Have Begun

Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and a dangerous time of year for young drivers. Nationwide, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occur during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days” - a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

For every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16-17 years old) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults. Now that school is out for summer, these inexperienced teen drivers will have more time to spend on the road.

That means more time driving at night and potentially engaging in risky behaviors like speeding, texting, or simply sharing the vehicle with teen passengers. The risk gets even greater when you add more vehicles on the road.

“This summer could prove to be even more dangerous for teen drivers as the 100 Deadliest Days coincides with what is expected to be a busier summer driving season than last year,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA expects two years’ worth of pent up travel demand to be unleashed in the coming months. That means more traffic on our roadways, which raises the crash risk – particularly for young, inexperienced drivers.”

Nationwide

Each year an average of 2,063 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes; 642 of those (31%) occurred during the 100 deadliest days

More than 7,124 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2011 to 2020.

That’s more than seven people a day each summer compared to the rest of the year (six people/day).

Tennessee

An average of 18 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes during this time.

On average, 70 people are killed in teen driver-related crashes every year; 19 (27%) of those occur during the 100 deadliest days.

190 people were killed in teen driver-related crashes during the past 10 summers.

“Teens’ inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors – like speeding, distracted driving, and driving while drowsy,” continued Cooper. “Even young drivers that are prepared and focused carry an increased crash risk due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. That’s why it’s so important for parents to play an active role in guiding their teens toward safe driving behaviors.”

Understanding the risks and knowing the facts will prepare both you and your teen for the road ahead: