The Austin Hatcher Foundation To Sell Factory Five Mark IV “Keiki” Roadster At Mecum Auction

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is traveling to Kissimmee, FL to sell its Factory Five Mark IV Roadster – “Keiki Cobra”.

Childhood cancer survivors and their families, alongside the foundation’s Industrial Arts Director, were the hands that built this custom Roadster. This Mark IV Roadster is part of the Austin Hatcher Foundation Industrial Arts STEAM Program and Youth Engagement. The Industrial Arts division is designed to introduce a STEAM-based trade to children of all ages while treating and improving coordination deficits, memory loss, learning deficits and more that may have resulted from a family’s childhood cancer journey.

The Factory Five vehicle was donated to the Austin Hatcher Foundation by the Kawasaki Family Foundation. This partnership allowed the foundation’s vision through its Industrial Arts services to enhance therapeutic interventions through youth engagement with fun and exciting real-world activities that transfer into functional skill sets and build a strong interest and alliance with the automotive industry and enthusiasts.

“Keiki” is the Hawaiian word for “child”. Given the Kawasaki’s Hawaiian heritage and their involvement with the Austin Hatcher Foundation, they thought it was only fitting to name the Factory Five Mark IV Roadster the “Keiki Cobra”.

“The Kawasaki Family Foundation is honored to have provided the Factory Five Mark IV for this amazing build! This build was made possible with the support of Mike Goodwin at Ford Performance Parts and Dave Smith at Factory Five Racing,” said Rose Kawasaki. “This build has been a success through the help of the Industrial Arts and STEAM Therapy Team along with the countless hours from patients, their families, and skilled volunteers. It was a blessing for our family to have worked on creating this vehicle with them. We are excited and hopeful that this custom car will bring a great price at the Mecum Auction in Kissimmee on January 12, 2022, with all proceeds to help fund the many programs AHF provides at no cost to families.”

For the “Keiki Cobra”, the foundation drew its styling cues from the legendary 427 Cobra with modern technology, parts, martials to improve performance and comfort.

“Keiki Cobra” is made of a complete jig-welded tube frame, black powder coated 95” wheelbase chassis. Other parts include a Ford Performance Part X2347D Street Cruiser-Dressed Crate Engine with x2 Heads – Front Sump Pan, a Tremec TKX 5-speed transmission, Moser Differential 8.8” 3 link Solid Axle Rear End Housing/3.55 Gears, and Power Steering.

This build also includes a Factory Five 3 – link Deluxe Rear Suspension with KONI coil-overs, forged lower control arms, and Panhard bar and Koni brand high-performance mono-tube Front Suspension. The wheels and tires are Factory Five Vintage Halibrand Replica 17” wheels and MICKEY Thompson tires (Front 245/45R17, Rear 315/35/R17).

The Interior is Factory Five Deluxe Leather Upgrade Package, Heater and Defroster, and GPS Gauge Set. The body includes Custom Bodywork by Greg Cunningham and Custom Paint work by Akzonobel Coating Inc.

“Keiki Cobra” will be placed up for auction on January 12, 2022 in Lot W238.1. Interested buyers are encouraged to bid in person or online at https://www.mecum.com/lots/FL0122-505861/1965-factory-five-cobra-replica.

All proceeds from the sale of the “Keiki Cobra” will directly impact the lives of families that have been affected by pediatric cancer. All services at the Austin Hatcher Foundation are provided by a licensed and experienced clinical staff and are given to families at absolutely no cost to them.

To learn more about the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, visit www.hatcherfoundation.org.