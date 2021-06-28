The Austin Hatcher Foundation To Sell WX10 Race Car

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is selling its West Race Car WX10.

The WX10 race car was donated to AHFPC by long-time donor, Robby Card, and is now being offered on a bill of sale in Chattanooga, Tenn. with a low-profile floor jack and a spare set of wheels and tires. Proceeds from the sale will go directly to the foundation to provide services for children and families that have been impacted by pediatric cancer.

The car features composite bodywork finished in white mounted to a chromoly tube-frame chassis. Aerodynamics include a carbon fiber front splitter, a central tunnel with vents behind the front wheels, a rear diffuser, and a low-drag carbon fiber wing. Additional equipment includes West graphics and various sponsor decals, a roll hoop, a side exit exhaust pipe, front and rear tow hooks, and dual side view mirrors. Minor imperfections can be viewed on the Bring a Trailer site.

The polished wheels are wrapped in white-letter Hoosier slicks, and braking is through four wheels discs paired with Wilwood calipers. A spare set of wheels and tires is included in the sale, and the car features a pushrod suspension system.

The cabin features a single fixed fiberglass bucket seat, a Willans four-point harness, and an SPA fire suppression system. A shifter is located to the driver’s right, and a MOMO steering wheel fitted with a quick release sits ahead of an AiM digital display with integrated shift lights.

It is estimated that the car has seen approximately 100 hours of run time.

“This donation and sale will make such an impact on the foundation,” said foundation President Amy Jo Osborn. “It is such an amazing and unique piece, and the funds that come from this sale will go directly toward empowering the lives of the families that we see at the foundation daily.”

Interested buyers can view the listing at bringatrailer.com

Those interested may contact foundation President, Amy Jo Osborn, at amyjo@hatcherfoundation.org for questions regarding the sale.