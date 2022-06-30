Tickets To The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 14-16 Now On Sale

Tickets to the 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on Oct. 14-16, 2022, are now on sale. Registration is also open for the Concours d’Elegance, the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and the Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga – which runs on Thursday and Friday, and includes a welcome dinner on Wednesday.

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is back for its third annual event with even more fun events for car connoisseurs and families to enjoy.

Event tickets allow access to all the Festival events, including the Concours d’Elegance and the awards ceremony on Sunday, the Mecum Auctions on Friday and Saturday at the Convention Center, racing at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and other events in West Village and nearby locations.

Festival Ticket prices are:

One-day: $79

Three-day: $119 (Friday/Saturday/Sunday)

Children under the age of 12 are allowed entry free of charge, if accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

A full weekend of events also includes:

Car club gatherings

Panel discussions and other entertainment on the Main Stage throughout the weekend

Saturday night Street Festival, including dueling pianos, food and drink

Displays of historic Ferraris and other marques

Art Show by Gallery 1401

Family-friendly activities for all

Festival tickets will be digital and are available online at showclix.com/event/chattanooga-motorcar-festival or purchased at the entry gates the days of the events in West Village, at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The transaction at the gate will be cashless.

VIP ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Additional information, including a schedule of all events and activities, may be found at www.chattanoogamotorcar.com.