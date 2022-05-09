Volkswagen Chattanooga To Host An Onsite Job Fair To Fill 1000 Production Positions

Those looking for a fresh start, better job or new career direction are invited to attend Volkswagen Chattanooga’s job fair Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Dr.

“As we continue to grow our Tennessee operations as Volkswagen’s North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, we aim to grow our team by at least 1000 employees,” said Burkhard Ulrich, vice president of human resources at Volkswagen Chattanooga. “This is an exciting time to join one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers as we expand for electric mobility. With career advancement opportunities, tuition reimbursement and attractive benefits like a vehicle lease program, this is a great place to build a future.”

The company is hiring production team members primarily for second, third and night shifts. The starting hourly rate for those shifts is $24.40, which includes shift premium and quarterly bonus. With wage progression, top-out rates can reach $33 per hour. These are direct hire positions for those with relevant experience.

Information sessions will be held during the job fair, where interested attendees will learn about the position, pay and schedule. Candidates who attend an information session at the job fair will be able schedule an interview with the company for a later date.

Volkswagen’s Employee Resource Groups—which are voluntary, employee-led groups that promote inclusivity, networking and skills development—will be onsite to showcase the factory’s various events, activities and engagement opportunities. Volkswagen Chattanooga supports Groups for families, veterans, women, LGBTQ+ Allies and African-Americans.

The Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and ID.4 assembled at the factory will be displayed at the event.

Volkswagen employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package, including medical and dental plans, life insurance and retirement savings. Additional benefits include an employee vehicle leasing program, paid parental leave and adoption assistance, and tuition reimbursement. Amenities at the factory include on-site cafeterias, a fitness center with free classes and a medical clinic.

For more information about production team member positions, visit wearevolkswagen.com.