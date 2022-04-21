Baron King Chosen As CEO Of The Chattanooga Community Kitchen

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has chosen Baron King to be the new CEO of the organization.

Mr. King recently served as Executive Director for Liberty Ministries, Inc, a large nonprofit prison ministry in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. Prior to Liberty, he served as the director of health and counseling services, as well as clinical supervisor and adjunct professor in the graduate counseling program at Cairn University.

The chair of Community Kitchen’s board of directors, Kent Davis, states, “The Executive board of the Community Kitchen is pleased to welcome Baron King to the position of CEO. We believe that his experience has uniquely prepared him to lead the Community Kitchen forward in this post pandemic environment. We look forward to working with Baron to positively affect homelessness both now and in the future.”

Mr. King will be officially starting his role as CEO on May 16 and is passionate about working with underserved populations and providing services that meet their bio-psycho-socio-spiritual and vocational needs. Some of his other leadership experiences include numerous short-term mission trips to Nepal, Kashmir, Philippines, France and Katrina relief efforts.

Bill Wilkerson, board member and chair of the CEO search committee adds, “We are excited that Baron is joining us. His combination of experience and compassion is the perfect fit for our mission."

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has been serving the needs of those in our community experiencing homelessness since1982. Its mission is to meet the most basic needs of hungry, homeless, and vulnerable people in our community while offering a clear path to self sufficiency.

To learn more about the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, visit their website at homelesschattanooga.org