Berke: More Testing, More Safety, More Help For Chattanoogans

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke speaks about testing, safety, and more help for Chattanoogans

Protecting public health and revamping the economy are not mutually exclusive -- in fact, they're one and the same. Workers won't work and customers won't shop if they're afraid of getting sick.

That's why the City of Chattanooga is committed to doing everything we can to help all business owners and employees transition back to work in the safest way possible. The City has partnered with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and local industry representatives on a set of webinars that will walk through appropriate and realistic guidelines for getting open -- and staying open -- safely.

Over the last week, the City has hosted webinars about reopening various industry sectors such as restaurants, gyms, child care centers, retail, and barbershops. On Friday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m., we'll host a special one for churches and houses of worship. You can register, find resources, or previous webinars at cha.city/covidreopen.

While we are happy to help support our local businesses during this time, it's important to remember we are still very much in the middle of this pandemic. We cannot expect our economy to bounce back if residents are still concerned about their safety and well-being. More community testing and contact tracing is vital. In the coming weeks, several local organizations have stepped up to expand COVID-19 testing in our community:

The Hamilton County Health Department conducts free drive-thru testing on weekday mornings from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at 7460 Bonnyshire Drive. No appointment is needed. Call (423) 209-8383 for more information.

conducts free drive-thru testing on weekday mornings from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at 7460 Bonnyshire Drive. No appointment is needed. Call (423) 209-8383 for more information. Clinica Medicos offers free COVID-19 testing seven days per week at their location. You will need an appointment, so please call (423) 760-4000 for more information and to schedule your test.

offers free COVID-19 testing seven days per week at their location. You will need an appointment, so please call (423) 760-4000 for more information and to schedule your test. Cempa Community Care, in partnership with Alleo Health System, and LifeSpring Pediatrics will offer free walk-up or drive-through testing at their mobile clinic. The clinic will be parked at the Bethlehem Center on Wednesday, May 13, the Avondale YFD Center on Wednesday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m and New Hope Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 27 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. For more information, please call (423) 207-5831 or email info@cempa.org

Confirmed COVID-19 cases are rising and as businesses begin to reopen we expect to see an increase in numbers. While we were fortunate to enforce and implement social distancing practices early on, which we believe helped keep our confirmed cases low, you are still responsible for keeping you and your family safe.

Please remember:

Stay home if you can, especially if you are in a high-risk category.

Wear a mask if you must be in public.

Maintain six feet of distance between you and other people.

Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces regularly.

Do not gather in large groups.

Thank you for all you do to keep our community safe.