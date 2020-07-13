Bethlehem Center to Host Food Drive to Support Families in South Chattanooga

The Bethlehem Center will host a Food Drive on Friday, July 31 from 10 am - 1 pm at Christ United Methodist Church off of East Brainerd Road in honor of their #TheBethCares Campaign. Donations will help underserved youth and families in South Chattanooga.

The Bethlehem Center will accept the following dry goods: granola bars, crackers, chips, canned tuna, pasta, goldfish, fruit cups, fruit snacks as well as paper bags and variety storage bags. Participants can pull into the church parking lot where Beth staff will gladly take their donations.

“This food drive is an opportunity for the community to help underserved youth and adults in a safe way that allows social distancing,” said Shari Watson, Marketing Manager of the Bethlehem Center. “ During this difficult time, it’s crucial for the community to continue supporting one another and this is a great way to do that.

Donations can also be made by purchasing items in bulk from Amazon and sending them directly to the Bethlehem Center at 200 W 38th St.

For more information please visit: www.thebeth.org or the Bethlehem Center’s Facebook page.

About the Bethlehem Center

At work in South Chattanooga and Alton Park since 1920, the Bethlehem Center is a faith-based non-profit developed by two women from different walks of life who submitted to God's call to care for the fatherless, Miriam Brock and Reverend Sallie Crenshaw. The Bethlehem Center has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of women, men, and children by equipping them with tools needed to become better citizens leading stable productive lives through discipleship, education, and leadership development. To learn more about The Bethlehem Center, visit www.thebeth.org.