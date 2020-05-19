Book Drops Reopen at Chattanooga Public Library

All book drops are now open at the Chattanooga Public Library's five branch locations. As part of its plan to reopen in phases, the Library asks that everyone please drop in any checked out books, audiobooks and DVDs.

“When we get the green light to reopen, we want to be ready to open immediately,” said Executive Director Corinne Hill. “And we need our patrons to help make that happen. We have over 32,000 materials checked out that need to be quarantined for three days as we begin the first phase.”

Once books are out of quarantine, staff will process them in preparation for Phase I, which will allow patrons to start placing holds on physical materials and arranging curbside pickup. A date has not been set for when curbside pickup will begin, but the Library is still offering digital e-books and audiobooks for check out, as well as online programming.

“We’re book lovers, so we know that for some, nothing can replace a physical book,” said Hill. “We want to get books back into patrons’ hands as soon as possible, but also as safely as possible.”

Patrons who are unable to return books at this time should not worry. The Library will continue to waive late fees and extend card expirations and due dates until reopening.