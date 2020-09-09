Aerotek Hosting Hiring Events For Volkswagen Group

Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today announced nearly 175 job openings for commercial positions with Volkswagen Group of America in Tennessee.

Aerotek will host a Saturday hiring event series on September 12 and September 19 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. both days at the Aerotek Chattanooga office to provide candidates with the opportunity to apply and interview in person.

This will be a socially distanced event. Personal protective equipment will be worn and all safety precautions will be followed based on local guidelines.

Aerotek is seeking well-qualified employees with experience in production, manufacturing, machine operation, warehouse or logistics to fill open positions. The opportunities are for a contract period and will run up to 24 months. Hourly pay ranges begin at $15.50 and increase to $17.00 after six months’ time.

“With the challenging job environment the past few months, we are excited to be hiring for Volkswagen now that the facility has reopened,” said Jen Blackburn, strategic account executive at Aerotek. “The jobs at Volkswagen are a great opportunity for individuals who are ready to get back to work and begin a long-term career with a major company.”

Volkswagen’s manufacturing plant, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, employs more than 3,800 people. The plant currently produces Volkswagen Passat, Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. It is Volkswagen’s future North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Interested candidates may RSVP here or email their resume to Ken Jenkins at kenjenkins@aerotek.com.

When: Saturday, September 12 & Saturday, September 19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, September 12 & Saturday, September 19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Aerotek, 1206 Pointe Centre Dr., #100, Chattanooga, Tenn. 37421

To find out more information or to view current open positions in Tennessee, please visit www.aerotek.com.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!