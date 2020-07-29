Aerotek Hiring Positions for Volkswagen Group of America

Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today announced nearly 175 job openings for commercial positions with Volkswagen Group of America in Tennessee.

Aerotek is seeking well-qualified employees with experience in production, manufacturing, machine operation, warehouse or logistics to fill open positions. The opportunities are for a contract period and will run up to 24 months. Hourly pay ranges begin at $14.00 and increase to $17.00 after six months’ time.

“With the challenging job environment the past few months, we are excited to be hiring for Volkswagen now that the facility has reopened,” said Jen Blackburn, strategic account executive at Aerotek. “The jobs at Volkswagen are a great opportunity for individuals who are ready to get back to work and begin a long-term career with a major company.”

Volkswagen’s manufacturing plant, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, employs more than 3,800 people. The plant currently produces the Volkswagen Passat, Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. It is Volkswagen’s future North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Phone interviews will be held immediately to identify qualified candidates. Interested applicants can apply online at https://aerotektn.selectrakonline.com/recruitment/recruit.aspx or email their resume to Christian Toledo at ctoledan@aerotek.com.

To find out more information or to view current open positions in Tennessee, please visit www.aerotek.com.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!