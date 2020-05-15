American Water Charitable Foundation provides $15,000 in local COVID-19 relief donations in Tennessee

Tennessee American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have announced that the Foundation is providing $15,000 in grants to four Tennessee organizations for their COVID-19 relief efforts.

Tennessee American Water, with funds from the American Water Charitable Foundation, is donating to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, the Marion County Food Bank, La Paz Chattanooga and the Sequatchie County Food Bank, to assist with meals and social support services during this health emergency.

“There has never been a more critical time in our country to support one another or lend a charitable hand to our communities and neighbors in need,” said Tennessee American Water President Darlene Williams. “We know our customers, employees, and neighbors have all been personally impacted by this public health emergency. While Tennessee American Water continues diligently working to provide essential water services, we are grateful to these organizations for the incredible work they are doing to care for people.”

Information about the organizations is as follows:

• Marion County Food Bank is an emergency food source for Marion County. During the COVID-19 health emergency the food bank is experiencing an increase in demand for food brought about by an increase in the number of families (approximately 60%) for whom the wage earner(s) are now unemployed. The grant will enable the food bank to provide food for these families in addition to their regular client families.

• YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga is serving an average of 1,500 to 2,000 meals each day, along with providing educational materials to promote early and school-age learning during childcare and school closures in both English and Spanish. This is an immediate response to meet the need of nutrition while schools/child-care centers are closed.

• Sequatchie County Fellowship of Churches serves through its food bank over 400 families in rural Sequatchie County with an all-volunteer staff.

• La Paz Chattanooga is a social service organization working to provide COVID-19 health emergency relief funds to individuals and families, food and supplies as well as health and wellness support. La Paz served over 500 people in March and almost 60 families so far with supportive funding.

In March, Tennessee American Water was one of the first water utilities to suspend shut-offs for nonpayment and restored previously discontinued residential customer service. Tennessee American Water has also suspended late fees until further notice and is working with customers who are experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs and its Project Water Help payment assistance program.