Austin Hatcher Foundation Launches Bubbles Of Hope Campaign

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is launching its newest fundraising campaign: Bubbles of Hope.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation is partnering with businesses through the Bubbles of Hope Campaign. This campaign will raise funds by selling point of sale “pin up bubbles” at the business’s locations. Customers have the option to donate $1, $5, or $10 at checkout and sign their name on the bubbles that the store will display.

The donations raised with Bubbles of Hope will fund services provided to families that have been impacted by childhood cancer. The Austin Hatcher Foundation offers services such as individual and family therapies, family programs, and neurocognitive testing at no cost to the affected families.

The first business to partner with the foundation for Bubbles of Hope is Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy in downtown Chattanooga. During the month of March, Lil Mama’s employees will encourage their customers to purchase a paper “bubble” at checkout to be displayed alongside the foundation’s logo in the restaurant.

In addition to partnering with Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy, the foundation hopes to expand this campaign to other Chattanooga, Cleveland, and North Georgia businesses for the remainder of 2021.

Businesses interested in partnering with the foundation for this campaign may contact Paige Holloway at paige@hatcherfoundation.org

