Bellhop Honored In Forbes As One America’s Best Startup Employers

Chattanooga-based Bellhop, the nation’s fastest-growing moving service, has been recognized as #24 out of 500 on Forbes’ yearly list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The rankings were announced on March 09, 2021, and the full list can be found on the Forbes website at: forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers/#3b0bbcad6527

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of America’s Best Startup Employers from Forbes,” said Luke Marklin, CEO, Bellhop. “Our teams in our offices and in the field inspire me every day with their hard work and care for one another. 2020 was a tough year for many companies, and I’m proud of the way we persevered as essential service providers. Being named to 2021’s list is a testament to the culture fostered by our employees, which makes Bellhop a really special place to work.”

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top Startup Employers. Companies were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth.

Thousands of qualified organizations in the United States were evaluated, and ultimately, 500 companies earned this distinction. Bellhop is honored to be recognized as one of Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Best Startup Employers.

About Bellhop

In 2011, Bellhop started as a simple solution for college students looking for help moving into dorms. Today, with the experience of having arranged hundreds of thousands of moves, Bellhop now helps to provide moving solutions for customers in more than 60 cities nationwide. By pairing AI technology with best-in-class customer service, Bellhop is transforming the dated $18B moving industry, creating flexible work opportunities and changing the way Americans move from place to place.

For more information, please visit www.bellhop.com.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!