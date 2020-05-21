Business Expansions To Begin This Friday

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced today that all restaurant, retail stores and large attractions throughout Hamilton County can expand their operations as of Friday, May 22nd with updated guidelines while still practicing social distancing.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the expanded operations based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge.

All restaurants, retail stores, non-contact attractions and venues including concert and performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters and dinner theaters, zoos, large museums and more can also reopen safely under new Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

Those guidelines for May 22nd can be found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov.