Business Expansions To Begin This Friday

by

Business Expansions To Begin This Friday

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced today that all restaurant, retail stores and large attractions throughout Hamilton County can expand their operations as of Friday, May 22nd with updated guidelines while still practicing social distancing.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the expanded operations based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge.

 All restaurants, retail stores, non-contact attractions and venues including concert and performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters and dinner theaters, zoos, large museums and more can also reopen safely under new Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

Those guidelines for May 22nd can be found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov

by

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 21, 2020

Friday

May 22, 2020

Saturday

May 23, 2020

Sunday

May 24, 2020

Monday

May 25, 2020

Tuesday

May 26, 2020

Wednesday

May 27, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse