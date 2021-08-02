Callie Starnes Named New Station Manager For WRCB Channel 3

Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. is pleased to announce that Callie Starnes has been named Station Manager of WRCB, Chattanooga’s NBC affiliate, effective immediately.

Starnes will continue to serve as the station’s News Director, while assisting the President and General Manager in overseeing the station’s operations across broadcasting, digital and mobile platforms.

“Callie truly deserves the opportunity to lead Channel 3 as its General Manager,” said Tom Tolar, Sarkes Tarzian Chief Operating Officer. “She is passionate about providing outstanding service to our viewers, community, and advertisers. Her leadership and focus have produced impressive results for the Eyewitness News Team. I am confident she will use those same leadership and decision-making skills to continue the strong performance of WRCB.”

Pam Teague, President and General Manager of WRCB-TV agreed, “Callie’s commitment to excellence in news and strategic thinking make her a natural for this new role. She is highly respected in the industry and by her peers. She will lead the talented staff of Channel 3 for years to come.”

Starnes will serve as Station Manager until the end of the year. At that time, she will move into the General Manager position when Pam Teague is promoted to the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Starnes first joined WRCB in 2008. After serving as an anchor and investigative reporter for several years, Starnes was named Assistant News Director. She has led the news department since being named News Director in 2016.

Prior to becoming News Director, Starnes served as Relationship Manager at a Chattanooga public relations firm.

Starnes is a graduate of Berry College with a Degree in Communications. She has been honored with multiple Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and recognized by the Tennessee Associated Press for investigative reporting. She is a fellow with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.

Starnes is a 2021 member of Leadership Tennessee Next and a 2012 graduate of the Chattanooga Women’s Leadership Institute’s Women Mentoring Women program. In 2017, Starnes was named by CityScope Magazine as one of 34 influential business leaders in Chattanooga.